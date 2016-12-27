Cafe Hollander in Wauwatosa undergoing renovations

The Lowlands Group will close Café Hollander in Wauwatosa for 12 days beginning Jan. 2 for renovations while the city completes its streetscaping project.

The restaurant, 7677 W State St., will reopen Jan. 13 with a redesigned bar area, new seating options and 31 draught lines including a “nitro” line.

“We’ve been planning an update in Tosa for a while and with the Village streetscaping project nearing completion, the timing just made sense,” said Dan Herwig, director of brand and marketing at Lowlands Group.

Herwig said the company is making this investment after enduring a summer of heavy construction as the city implemented its first phase of the massive streetscaping overhaul project in its downtown village area.

“While it was a painful summer for many of the businesses here, we see the long-term benefits this project will bring to the Village,” said Herwig. “Which is precisely why we’re making this investment when we are. In our minds, the Village is just starting to be what it’s capable of becoming, and we’re happy to play a role in its transformation.”