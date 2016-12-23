MillerCoors’ 10th Street brewery could get new investment

MillerCoors is seeking to build a packaging and warehouse facility at its Tenth and Blake brewery in Milwaukee, according to a zoning code appeal filed with the city.

The facility would be built on a parcel at 918 W. Somers St., which is just east of the Tenth and Blake brewery at 1515 N. 10th Street. The brewery produces Leinenkugel’s and other specialty beers for the company’s craft division.

The company’s request to the city is “to raze an existing structure, to construct and occupy a packaging and warehouse facility that does not meet the minimum required residential buffer and to continue occupying a portion of the premises as a permitted brewery.”

The company is proposing a 5-foot buffer, while the required distance is 10 feet.

MillerCoors also filed paperwork with the city earlier this month seeking to demolish at least a portion of the 110,000-square-foot building at 918 W. Somers St. The permit application lists the structure to be demolished as 71,744 square feet and notes the property has multiple connected structures.

Jonathan Stern, a MillerCoors spokesman, confirmed the company planned to demolish the building, but could not provide any additional details about future plans.

The company acquired the building in 2013 from Securant Bank & Trust.

“As demand for our craft and specialty beers continues to increase, this additional space gives us the ability to expand our overall brewing and packaging capacity,” Tom Cardella, then Tenth and Blake president and chief executive officer, said at the time.

Prior to the sale, the building was used as a multi-tenant warehouse and before that, as a Sara Lee bakery.