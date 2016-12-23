Mequon Town Center sold to Plover investor

Lokre hopes to buy more property in Milwaukee area

by

December 23, 2016, 10:46 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/23/mequon-town-center-sold-to-plover-investor/

Blair Williams, president of WiRED Properties, has sold the Mequon Town Center to a Plover-based investor and developer.

Mequon Town Center

Mequon Town Center

Rolly Lokre, principle of Lokre Companies, purchased the mixed-use development Dec. 2 for an undisclosed price.

“This is a great location and I’m very excited about owning it,” Lokre said. “We are looking at this project as a long-term hold for us. We think the developers did a very good job.”

Williams confirmed the sale, but did not want to comment.

Mequon Town Center, 6006 W. Mequon Road, was developed by WiRED Properties and includes 36,000 square feet of retail and 28 high-end apartments. Tenants include Colectivo Coffee, Café Hollander, The Ruby Tap and Elements Massage.

There is one 2,500-square-foot retail space still available.

“We will start actively marketing that space and feel it will lease up shortly. This is a great community,” Lokre said. “We just want to work very close with the community and do whatever we can to have the best experience.”

Lokre has owned properties in the Milwaukee area in the past, but  Mequon Town Center is the only property he currently owns in southeastern Wisconsin.

“Most of my holdings are in the Midwest,” he said. “As of late, our focus has been on Milwaukee, and we are looking to purchase more in the Milwaukee area.”

Earlier this year, Lokre had an option to purchase the First Financial Centre at the northeast corner of Water Street and Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee. He was planning to convert a portion of the building into a hotel.

He later sold the contract to an affiliate of Missouri-based Drury Southwest Inc. The company purchased the 14-story office building from Bachan Singh of Brookfield for $4.6 million and is planning to convert it into a 200-room Drury Hotel.

Blair Williams, president of WiRED Properties, has sold the Mequon Town Center to a Plover-based investor and developer.

Mequon Town Center

Mequon Town Center

Rolly Lokre, principle of Lokre Companies, purchased the mixed-use development Dec. 2 for an undisclosed price.

“This is a great location and I’m very excited about owning it,” Lokre said. “We are looking at this project as a long-term hold for us. We think the developers did a very good job.”

Williams confirmed the sale, but did not want to comment.

Mequon Town Center, 6006 W. Mequon Road, was developed by WiRED Properties and includes 36,000 square feet of retail and 28 high-end apartments. Tenants include Colectivo Coffee, Café Hollander, The Ruby Tap and Elements Massage.

There is one 2,500-square-foot retail space still available.

“We will start actively marketing that space and feel it will lease up shortly. This is a great community,” Lokre said. “We just want to work very close with the community and do whatever we can to have the best experience.”

Lokre has owned properties in the Milwaukee area in the past, but  Mequon Town Center is the only property he currently owns in southeastern Wisconsin.

“Most of my holdings are in the Midwest,” he said. “As of late, our focus has been on Milwaukee, and we are looking to purchase more in the Milwaukee area.”

Earlier this year, Lokre had an option to purchase the First Financial Centre at the northeast corner of Water Street and Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee. He was planning to convert a portion of the building into a hotel.

He later sold the contract to an affiliate of Missouri-based Drury Southwest Inc. The company purchased the 14-story office building from Bachan Singh of Brookfield for $4.6 million and is planning to convert it into a 200-room Drury Hotel.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How much are you spending on Christmas gifts this year?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

“We just learned it the hard way.”
“We just learned it the hard way.”

A lean manufacturing expert reflects after a long journey

by Rich Rovito

Five ways to find value in your office furniture
Five ways to find value in your office furniture

Price isn’t the only consideration

by Rick Wachowiak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm