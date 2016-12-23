Lakefront Gateway Project nearly complete

DOT will take year-long hiatus for Couture development

by

December 23, 2016, 12:35 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/23/lakefront-gateway-project-nearly-complete/

The year-long Lakefront Gateway road construction project to extend Lincoln Memorial Drive and create a link between the Third Ward and Milwaukee’s lakefront is nearly complete, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The Lakefront Gateway road project, looking northwest from the lakefront.

The Lakefront Gateway road project, looking northwest from the lakefront.

The $34 million project, which also realigns the I-794 ramps to/from the west and Lincoln Memorial Drive, will begin again in spring, but for now, all lanes are open to traffic.

In early 2017, the City of Milwaukee will complete the Harbor Drive and Clybourn extension project, which will extend Clybourn to the east, between Lincoln Memorial Drive and Discovery World.

Then, there will be a year-long hiatus while the Couture development gets underway.

The $122 million, 44-story luxury apartment building will take 32 months to complete once construction begins in 2017. The Couture project will have 302 apartments, about 50,000 square feet of retail space, public parking, transit connections and numerous public amenities, including a connection to the Lakefront Gateway Plaza.

The city will reconstruct the intersection of Michigan Street and Lincoln Memorial Drive in 2018.

Milwaukee is continuing public outreach on the $26 million Lakefront Gateway Plaza project and will begin fundraising in 2017.

Milwaukee-based engineering firm GRAEF is planning the project on a 1.5-acre site between the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Summerfest grounds.

A construction date has not been set for the plaza portion of the project.

The year-long Lakefront Gateway road construction project to extend Lincoln Memorial Drive and create a link between the Third Ward and Milwaukee’s lakefront is nearly complete, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The Lakefront Gateway road project, looking northwest from the lakefront.

The Lakefront Gateway road project, looking northwest from the lakefront.

The $34 million project, which also realigns the I-794 ramps to/from the west and Lincoln Memorial Drive, will begin again in spring, but for now, all lanes are open to traffic.

In early 2017, the City of Milwaukee will complete the Harbor Drive and Clybourn extension project, which will extend Clybourn to the east, between Lincoln Memorial Drive and Discovery World.

Then, there will be a year-long hiatus while the Couture development gets underway.

The $122 million, 44-story luxury apartment building will take 32 months to complete once construction begins in 2017. The Couture project will have 302 apartments, about 50,000 square feet of retail space, public parking, transit connections and numerous public amenities, including a connection to the Lakefront Gateway Plaza.

The city will reconstruct the intersection of Michigan Street and Lincoln Memorial Drive in 2018.

Milwaukee is continuing public outreach on the $26 million Lakefront Gateway Plaza project and will begin fundraising in 2017.

Milwaukee-based engineering firm GRAEF is planning the project on a 1.5-acre site between the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Summerfest grounds.

A construction date has not been set for the plaza portion of the project.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How much are you spending on Christmas gifts this year?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

“We just learned it the hard way.”
“We just learned it the hard way.”

A lean manufacturing expert reflects after a long journey

by Rich Rovito

Five ways to find value in your office furniture
Five ways to find value in your office furniture

Price isn’t the only consideration

by Rick Wachowiak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm