Lakefront Gateway Project nearly complete

The year-long Lakefront Gateway road construction project to extend Lincoln Memorial Drive and create a link between the Third Ward and Milwaukee’s lakefront is nearly complete, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The $34 million project, which also realigns the I-794 ramps to/from the west and Lincoln Memorial Drive, will begin again in spring, but for now, all lanes are open to traffic.

In early 2017, the City of Milwaukee will complete the Harbor Drive and Clybourn extension project, which will extend Clybourn to the east, between Lincoln Memorial Drive and Discovery World.

Then, there will be a year-long hiatus while the Couture development gets underway.

The $122 million, 44-story luxury apartment building will take 32 months to complete once construction begins in 2017. The Couture project will have 302 apartments, about 50,000 square feet of retail space, public parking, transit connections and numerous public amenities, including a connection to the Lakefront Gateway Plaza.

The city will reconstruct the intersection of Michigan Street and Lincoln Memorial Drive in 2018.

Milwaukee is continuing public outreach on the $26 million Lakefront Gateway Plaza project and will begin fundraising in 2017.

Milwaukee-based engineering firm GRAEF is planning the project on a 1.5-acre site between the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Summerfest grounds.

A construction date has not been set for the plaza portion of the project.