Elite Sports Clubs invests $5 million in renovations

Elite Sports Clubs has completed the first portion a $5 million renovation at its Glendale location.

The fitness center, located at 2001 W. Good Hope Road, was acquired by Elite in 2012. The company has now added a 30,000-square-foot “quad” with a hand-painted college campus mural; a variety of floor surfaces for basketball, floor hockey, soccer and volleyball; four duckpin bowling lanes; youth lounges; inflatables; Ball-A-Dium, a ball blaster game center with lasers and lights; Time Freak, a UV-themed game room; a multi-level play area with trampoline, slides, climbing areas, ropes, tubes and ladders; a performance platform for dances and concerts; and a large screen for movies and sporting events.

The quad also can host outside vendors for activities like laser tag, rock climbing and gaming. The quad can be used by members or reserved by non-members.

Also on the docket for the renovation project are new class studios, a new cardio theater, dance and music studios, a new playroom, a new men’s locker room, and a remodel of the fitness center, lobby and entryway.

The renovation began in 2015 and the last phase is scheduled to be completed in the spring by Venture Construction of New Berlin, Perspective Design of Milwaukee and MSI General of Nashotah.

“Parents need help when it comes to keeping their kids engaged, active and away from the growing drug problems and unrest in our communities,” said Kay Yuspeh, owner of five area Elite Sports Clubs. “We saw an opening to reinvent the space to serve a broader audience and the Quad will accomplish that.”