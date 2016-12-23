Elite Sports Clubs invests $5 million in renovations

Glendale club adds multi-activity space for youth

by

December 23, 2016, 11:06 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/23/elite-sports-clubs-invests-5-million-in-renovations/

Elite Sports Clubs has completed the first portion a $5 million renovation at its Glendale location.

Elite Sports Clubs Glendale

The new quad at Elite Sports in Glendale.

The fitness center, located at 2001 W. Good Hope Road, was acquired by Elite in 2012. The company has now added a 30,000-square-foot “quad” with a hand-painted college campus mural; a variety of floor surfaces for basketball, floor hockey, soccer and volleyball; four duckpin bowling lanes; youth lounges; inflatables; Ball-A-Dium, a ball blaster game center with lasers and lights; Time Freak, a UV-themed game room; a multi-level play area with trampoline, slides, climbing areas, ropes, tubes and ladders; a performance platform for dances and concerts; and a large screen for movies and sporting events.

The quad also can host outside vendors for activities like laser tag, rock climbing and gaming. The quad can be used by members or reserved by non-members.

Also on the docket for the renovation project are new class studios, a new cardio theater, dance and music studios, a new playroom, a new men’s locker room,  and a remodel of the fitness center, lobby and entryway.

The renovation began in 2015 and the last phase is scheduled to be completed in the spring by Venture Construction of New Berlin, Perspective Design of Milwaukee and MSI General of Nashotah.

“Parents need help when it comes to keeping their kids engaged, active and away from the growing drug problems and unrest in our communities,” said Kay Yuspeh, owner of five area Elite Sports Clubs. “We saw an opening to reinvent the space to serve a broader audience and the Quad will accomplish that.”

Elite Sports Clubs has completed the first portion a $5 million renovation at its Glendale location.

Elite Sports Clubs Glendale

The new quad at Elite Sports in Glendale.

The fitness center, located at 2001 W. Good Hope Road, was acquired by Elite in 2012. The company has now added a 30,000-square-foot “quad” with a hand-painted college campus mural; a variety of floor surfaces for basketball, floor hockey, soccer and volleyball; four duckpin bowling lanes; youth lounges; inflatables; Ball-A-Dium, a ball blaster game center with lasers and lights; Time Freak, a UV-themed game room; a multi-level play area with trampoline, slides, climbing areas, ropes, tubes and ladders; a performance platform for dances and concerts; and a large screen for movies and sporting events.

The quad also can host outside vendors for activities like laser tag, rock climbing and gaming. The quad can be used by members or reserved by non-members.

Also on the docket for the renovation project are new class studios, a new cardio theater, dance and music studios, a new playroom, a new men’s locker room,  and a remodel of the fitness center, lobby and entryway.

The renovation began in 2015 and the last phase is scheduled to be completed in the spring by Venture Construction of New Berlin, Perspective Design of Milwaukee and MSI General of Nashotah.

“Parents need help when it comes to keeping their kids engaged, active and away from the growing drug problems and unrest in our communities,” said Kay Yuspeh, owner of five area Elite Sports Clubs. “We saw an opening to reinvent the space to serve a broader audience and the Quad will accomplish that.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How much are you spending on Christmas gifts this year?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

“We just learned it the hard way.”
“We just learned it the hard way.”

A lean manufacturing expert reflects after a long journey

by Rich Rovito

Five ways to find value in your office furniture
Five ways to find value in your office furniture

Price isn’t the only consideration

by Rick Wachowiak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm