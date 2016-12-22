Waukesha’s Ridgeview Business Center IV sold for $11 million

Dallas firm purchases building occupied by US Cellular

by

December 22, 2016, 3:58 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/22/waukeshas-ridgeview-business-center-iv-sold-for-11-million/

The Ridgeview Business Center IV in Waukesha has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm for $11 million.

Ridgeview Business Center IV

Ridgeview Business Center IV

The 89,405-square-foot building, located at W233 N2095 Ridgeview Parkway, is 100 percent occupied by US Cellular, which uses the building as one of its four national call centers.

US Cellular has occupied the building since it was built in 2001.

Mohr Waukesha LLC, an affiliate of Dallas-based Mohr Capital, purchased the building from Ridge View IV Partners LLC, which is registered to Paul Eberle, deputy chief executive officer of Husch Blackwell law firm in Milwaukee.

“The buyer brings fresh capital to our region, and they demonstrated that there is continued strong outside demand for property in Wisconsin,” said Tom Shepherd of Colliers International | Wisconsin, who represented the seller in the transaction.

