United Way donors get surprise return on investments

Seven donors to the 2016 United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County campaign have been surprised with quite the return on their investment in recent weeks.

The individuals are winners of the 2016 United Way sweepstakes, an incentive program run in connection with the annual campaign. Donors were entered into the drawing by increasing their donations over previous years.

Prizes included a Chevrolet Malibu, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, $5,000 cash, a $2,500 Boston Store gift card, a Florida beach vacation, a Disney World vacation, and a Milwaukee Bucks Ultimate Fan Experience.

A team from the United Way surprised winners at work, interrupting meetings, phone calls and in one case, visiting at 4 a.m.



“I give every year to the United Way. It’s a wonderful cause and it helps so much in our community and this is just so unexpected, it’s so tremendous,” said Gregory Szeflinski of Milwaukee’s Harley-Davidson Inc. Szeflinski won the grand prize Chevy Malibu.

One Rockwell Automation Inc. employee got an early Christmas present this week courtesy of an increased donation to the United Way.

Teng Yang of Rockwell Automation won the Harley motorcycle for increasing his donation. The sweepstakes patrol visited Rockwell’s Mequon facility in the middle of third shift to give him the news.

“I felt this was a worthy contribution and decided I should give some more this year,” he said after being told he won.

Other winners included:

Nolberto Rosales from PPG Industries in Oak Creek won the Milwaukee Bucks Ultimate Fan Experience;

Mary Bartels from Swanson Elementary School in Brookfield won the Cocoa Beach Dream Vacation;

Julie Risch from Milwaukee’s We Energies won a $2,500 Boston Store gift card;

Cynthia Schaefer from the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in Milwaukee won a Disney World vacation.

The United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County set a new record for its 2016 fundraising campaign by raising $60.13 million. Nearly 1,500 organizations and companies in southeastern Wisconsin participated in the 2016 campaign.