MCTS to raise some fares

The Milwaukee County Transit System will raise the price of its weekly and monthly bus passes next year.

The 7-Day Pass will be $19.50 in 2017, up $2, while the 31-Day Pass will be $72, up $8 from 2016. This is the first time MCTS has increased fares in more than five years.

The rates for MCard rides ($1.75), cash rides ($2.25) and 1-Day passes ($4 at fare outlet, $5 on bus) will remain the same. MCTS also will eliminate a 35 cent zone fare on Route 79.

And the transit system will no longer accept individual paper tickets in 2017. MCTS stopped selling them earlier this year. Riders can use their remaining paper tickets through Dec. 31 or turn in sheets of 10 tickets at the MCTS administration building for the value to be transferred onto an MCard.