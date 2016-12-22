In addition to a $1.4 million city contribution, Glenn Rieder Inc.’s relocation to West Allis will be supported by a $1.2 million capital contribution from the First-Ring Industrial Redevelopment Enterprise Inc.

FIRE will fund the contribution from revenue and fees it has collected over the years, not through an allocation of new markets tax credits, said John Stibal, FIRE president and executive director of the West Allis Community Development Authority.

Glenn Rieder, a provider of architectural millwork and custom interior finishes, announced earlier this week it would relocate from Milwaukee’s 30th Street Industrial Corridor to 1960 S. 67th Place in West Allis. Plans call for an $8 million, 120,000-square-foot facility with manufacturing and office space.

The West Allis CDA and Common Council will consider a package that would allocate up to an additional $1.4 million to the project. That package includes $833,000 in TIF money, along with $200,000 for architectural work, $70,000 for a new road and money for real estate and environmental costs.

West Allis has sought to attract a project to the site for more than a decade. Previous proposals have not materialized because of the economy and availability of other sites in the area, including in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley.

Stibal said the site has become more and more attractive as other development has taken place near it, and as environmental issues on the site have been addressed.

The move of a company from the corridor, where Milwaukee has invested millions in redeveloping the Century City site, to West Allis creates the appearance of competition between communities within the county.

But Stibal said Glenn Rieder came to West Allis and made clear it would be moving. He said he was glad the company’s jobs would be staying in the county.

“We’re delighted that they came to us,” he said.

Department of City Development spokesman Jeff Fleming declined to comment on the relocation, citing city policy against discussing conversations with businesses. He did say the city remains optimistic about the corridor moving forward.

Michael Floyd, Glenn Rieder chief executive officer, said earlier this week that the company’s current lot on Capitol Drive did not leave much room for expansion.

“We remain big supporters of the corridor,” Floyd said. “We’ve been a big part of the community in this area for a long time so it was a long and difficult decision to make.”

He noted the new facility will allow Glenn Rieder to create a modern manufacturing facility and bring its office departments closer together.

“At the end of the day, it was a decision based on growth,” Floyd said.