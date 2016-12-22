FIRE also supporting Glenn Rieder with $1.2 million

Funding in addition to West Allis contribution

by

December 22, 2016, 5:53 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/22/fire-also-supporting-glenn-rieder-with-1-2-million/

In addition to a $1.4 million city contribution, Glenn Rieder Inc.’s relocation to West Allis will be supported by a $1.2 million capital contribution from the First-Ring Industrial Redevelopment Enterprise Inc.

FIRE will fund the contribution from revenue and fees it has collected over the years, not through an allocation of new markets tax credits, said John Stibal, FIRE president and executive director of the West Allis Community Development Authority.

Glenn Rieder, a provider of architectural millwork and custom interior finishes, announced earlier this week it would relocate from Milwaukee’s 30th Street Industrial Corridor to 1960 S. 67th Place in West Allis. Plans call for an $8 million, 120,000-square-foot facility with manufacturing and office space.

The West Allis CDA and Common Council will consider a package that would allocate up to an additional $1.4 million to the project. That package includes $833,000 in TIF money, along with $200,000 for architectural work, $70,000 for a new road and money for real estate and environmental costs.

West Allis has sought to attract a project to the site for more than a decade. Previous proposals have not materialized because of the economy and availability of other sites in the area, including in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley.

Stibal said the site has become more and more attractive as other development has taken place near it, and as environmental issues on the site have been addressed.

The move of a company from the corridor, where Milwaukee has invested millions in redeveloping the Century City site, to West Allis creates the appearance of competition between communities within the county.

But Stibal said Glenn Rieder came to West Allis and made clear it would be moving. He said he was glad the company’s jobs would be staying in the county.

“We’re delighted that they came to us,” he said.

Department of City Development spokesman Jeff Fleming declined to comment on the relocation, citing city policy against discussing conversations with businesses. He did say the city remains optimistic about the corridor moving forward.

Michael Floyd, Glenn Rieder chief executive officer, said earlier this week that the company’s current lot on Capitol Drive did not leave much room for expansion.

“We remain big supporters of the corridor,” Floyd said. “We’ve been a big part of the community in this area for a long time so it was a long and difficult decision to make.”

He noted the new facility will allow Glenn Rieder to create a modern manufacturing facility and bring its office departments closer together.

“At the end of the day, it was a decision based on growth,” Floyd said.

In addition to a $1.4 million city contribution, Glenn Rieder Inc.’s relocation to West Allis will be supported by a $1.2 million capital contribution from the First-Ring Industrial Redevelopment Enterprise Inc.

FIRE will fund the contribution from revenue and fees it has collected over the years, not through an allocation of new markets tax credits, said John Stibal, FIRE president and executive director of the West Allis Community Development Authority.

Glenn Rieder, a provider of architectural millwork and custom interior finishes, announced earlier this week it would relocate from Milwaukee’s 30th Street Industrial Corridor to 1960 S. 67th Place in West Allis. Plans call for an $8 million, 120,000-square-foot facility with manufacturing and office space.

The West Allis CDA and Common Council will consider a package that would allocate up to an additional $1.4 million to the project. That package includes $833,000 in TIF money, along with $200,000 for architectural work, $70,000 for a new road and money for real estate and environmental costs.

West Allis has sought to attract a project to the site for more than a decade. Previous proposals have not materialized because of the economy and availability of other sites in the area, including in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley.

Stibal said the site has become more and more attractive as other development has taken place near it, and as environmental issues on the site have been addressed.

The move of a company from the corridor, where Milwaukee has invested millions in redeveloping the Century City site, to West Allis creates the appearance of competition between communities within the county.

But Stibal said Glenn Rieder came to West Allis and made clear it would be moving. He said he was glad the company’s jobs would be staying in the county.

“We’re delighted that they came to us,” he said.

Department of City Development spokesman Jeff Fleming declined to comment on the relocation, citing city policy against discussing conversations with businesses. He did say the city remains optimistic about the corridor moving forward.

Michael Floyd, Glenn Rieder chief executive officer, said earlier this week that the company’s current lot on Capitol Drive did not leave much room for expansion.

“We remain big supporters of the corridor,” Floyd said. “We’ve been a big part of the community in this area for a long time so it was a long and difficult decision to make.”

He noted the new facility will allow Glenn Rieder to create a modern manufacturing facility and bring its office departments closer together.

“At the end of the day, it was a decision based on growth,” Floyd said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How much are you spending on Christmas gifts this year?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

“We just learned it the hard way.”
“We just learned it the hard way.”

A lean manufacturing expert reflects after a long journey

by Rich Rovito

Five ways to find value in your office furniture
Five ways to find value in your office furniture

Price isn’t the only consideration

by Rick Wachowiak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm