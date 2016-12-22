Arrow Hyundai in West Allis to be sold

Mike Juneau’s Arrow Hyundai in West Allis is under contract to be sold. The company that operates the car dealership disclosed the information in a WARN notice to the state.

BMR No. 1 LLC, which operates the dealership at 10611 W. Arthur Avenue, will lay off its 57 employees, but expects the buyer to offer employment to substantially all of them.

According to the notice, seller Michael Juneau expects the transaction to close in March.

BMR has informed its employees of the planned layoff. The affected positions include sales professionals, technicians and administrative employees.

Neither Juneau nor West Allis Mayor Dan Devine could immediately be reached for comment. Juneau also operates Mike Juneau’s Brookfield Buick GMC at 13000 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield.