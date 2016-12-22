Arrow Hyundai in West Allis to be sold

Buyer expected to hire 57 employees

by

December 22, 2016, 5:41 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/22/arrow-hyundai-in-west-allis-to-be-sold/

Mike Juneau’s Arrow Hyundai in West Allis is under contract to be sold. The company that operates the car dealership disclosed the information in a WARN notice to the state.

BMR No. 1 LLC, which operates the dealership at 10611 W. Arthur Avenue, will lay off its 57 employees, but expects the buyer to offer employment to substantially all of them.

According to the notice, seller Michael Juneau expects the transaction to close in March.

BMR has informed its employees of the planned layoff. The affected positions include sales professionals, technicians and administrative employees.

Neither Juneau nor West Allis Mayor Dan Devine could immediately be reached for comment. Juneau also operates Mike Juneau’s Brookfield Buick GMC at 13000 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield.

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

“We just learned it the hard way.”
“We just learned it the hard way.”

A lean manufacturing expert reflects after a long journey

by Rich Rovito

Five ways to find value in your office furniture
Five ways to find value in your office furniture

Price isn’t the only consideration

by Rick Wachowiak

