Riordan named managing principal of Boerke

Kevin Riordan will become the managing principal of Milwaukee commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke on Jan. 1, replacing Andrew Jensen, Jr.

Riordan has 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, 22 of which have been spent at Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke.

Jensen will remain at Boerke.

Riordan said he plans on bringing a positive change to the 95-year-old firm, including expanding the firm into several new areas and to capitalize and build upon its current strengths and adding staff.

“The Boerke Company is looking for quality commercial real estate brokers,” Riordan said.