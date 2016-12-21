Milwaukee restaurants to serve upscale meals, $15,000 in gifts at three local shelters

Beginning tonight, a group of local restaurant operators and employees will cater and serve meals at three homeless shelters in Milwaukee on three consecutive days.

Local restaurants Carnevor, Calderone Club, and BelAir Cantina will each take a turn catering from Dec. 21 through Dec. 23 as part of a charity initiative called “3 Days of Christmas.”

Tonight, Carnevor will serve Allen Brothers filets, truffled mashed potatoes and a holiday desert from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sojourner Family Peace Center at 619 W. Walnut St.

On Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calderone Club will serve salad, pasta, polpette and salsiccia alla griglio at Hope House’s St. Catherine’s Residence at 1032 E. Knapp St.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, BelAir Cantina will serve a nacho and taco bar at Pathfinders at 4200 N Holton St. Suite 400.

The initiative is sponsored by Associated Bank, Kohl’s Corp., Phoenix Investors and multiple professional athletes, including Milwaukee Brewer Ryan Braun and Green Bay Packer Randall Cobb and retired Packer Donald Driver.

In addition to serving upscale meals, more than $15,000 of presents and gift cards will also be distributed to those in need at the participating facilities.