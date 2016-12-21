Milwaukee restaurants to serve upscale meals, $15,000 in gifts at three local shelters

Part of charity initiative called '3 Days of Christmas'

by

December 21, 2016, 12:36 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/21/milwaukee-restaurants-to-serve-upscale-meals-15000-in-gifts-at-three-local-shelters/

Beginning tonight, a group of local restaurant operators and employees will cater and serve meals at three homeless shelters in Milwaukee on three consecutive days.

Steak-204947911-Shutterstock

Local restaurants Carnevor, Calderone Club, and BelAir Cantina will each take a turn catering from Dec. 21 through Dec. 23 as part of a charity initiative called “3 Days of Christmas.”

Tonight, Carnevor will serve Allen Brothers filets, truffled mashed potatoes and a holiday desert from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sojourner Family Peace Center at 619 W. Walnut St.

On Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calderone Club will serve salad, pasta, polpette and salsiccia alla griglio at Hope House’s St. Catherine’s Residence at 1032 E. Knapp St.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, BelAir Cantina will serve a nacho and taco bar at Pathfinders at 4200 N Holton St. Suite 400.

The initiative is sponsored by Associated Bank, Kohl’s Corp., Phoenix Investors and multiple professional athletes, including Milwaukee Brewer Ryan Braun and Green Bay Packer Randall Cobb and retired Packer Donald Driver.

In addition to serving upscale meals, more than $15,000 of presents and gift cards will also be distributed to those in need at the participating facilities.

Beginning tonight, a group of local restaurant operators and employees will cater and serve meals at three homeless shelters in Milwaukee on three consecutive days.

Steak-204947911-Shutterstock

Local restaurants Carnevor, Calderone Club, and BelAir Cantina will each take a turn catering from Dec. 21 through Dec. 23 as part of a charity initiative called “3 Days of Christmas.”

Tonight, Carnevor will serve Allen Brothers filets, truffled mashed potatoes and a holiday desert from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sojourner Family Peace Center at 619 W. Walnut St.

On Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calderone Club will serve salad, pasta, polpette and salsiccia alla griglio at Hope House’s St. Catherine’s Residence at 1032 E. Knapp St.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, BelAir Cantina will serve a nacho and taco bar at Pathfinders at 4200 N Holton St. Suite 400.

The initiative is sponsored by Associated Bank, Kohl’s Corp., Phoenix Investors and multiple professional athletes, including Milwaukee Brewer Ryan Braun and Green Bay Packer Randall Cobb and retired Packer Donald Driver.

In addition to serving upscale meals, more than $15,000 of presents and gift cards will also be distributed to those in need at the participating facilities.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How much are you spending on Christmas gifts this year?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

“We just learned it the hard way.”
“We just learned it the hard way.”

A lean manufacturing expert reflects after a long journey

by Rich Rovito

Five ways to find value in your office furniture
Five ways to find value in your office furniture

Price isn’t the only consideration

by Rick Wachowiak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm