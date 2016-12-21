Economic Trends event to examine what lies ahead in 2017

Each year the Northern Trust Economic Trends Breakfast, presented by BizTimes Media, features a speaker lineup of industry leaders to talk about what lies ahead for the economy in the new year.

For 2017, one of the biggest factors will be the new Donald Trump presidential administration. A business executive and a political outsider, Trump will bring a unique perspective to Washington and has promised pro-business polices to boost the U.S. economy.

The speakers at the 16th annual Northern Trust Economic Trends Breakfast will talk about the impact of the Trump administration and other industry trends to watch for in 2017. The speakers will include:

The Economic Trends Breakfast will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Italian Conference Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee. Click here to register.

Each year about 500 people attend the Economic Trends Breakfast. Click here to see a video from the 2016 Economic Trends Breakfast.

In addition to title sponsor Northern Trust, the Economic Trends Breakfast is also sponsored by Davis & Kuelthau. Bridgewood Advisors and The Bartolotta Catering Company & Events are supporting sponsors.