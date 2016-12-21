Economic Trends event to examine what lies ahead in 2017

Trump presidency will be major factor

by

December 21, 2016, 11:17 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/21/economic-trends-event-to-examine-what-lies-ahead-in-2017/

MKnetter-Photo-1

Knetter

Each year the Northern Trust Economic Trends Breakfast, presented by BizTimes Media, features a speaker lineup of industry leaders to talk about what lies ahead for the economy in the new year.

For 2017, one of the biggest factors will be the new Donald Trump presidential administration. A business executive and a political outsider, Trump will bring a unique perspective to Washington and has promised pro-business polices to boost the U.S. economy.

The speakers at the 16th annual Northern Trust Economic Trends Breakfast will talk about the impact of the Trump administration and other industry trends to watch for in 2017. The speakers will include:

Cynthia LaConte, Dohmen Chief Executive Officer

LaConte

ajita-g-rajendra-small-a-o-smith

Rajendra

The Economic Trends Breakfast will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Italian Conference Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee. Click here to register.

Seeger

Seeger

Each year about 500 people attend the Economic Trends Breakfast. Click here to see a video from the 2016 Economic Trends Breakfast.

In addition to title sponsor Northern Trust, the Economic Trends Breakfast is also sponsored by Davis & Kuelthau. Bridgewood Advisors and The Bartolotta Catering Company & Events are supporting sponsors.

MKnetter-Photo-1

Knetter

Each year the Northern Trust Economic Trends Breakfast, presented by BizTimes Media, features a speaker lineup of industry leaders to talk about what lies ahead for the economy in the new year.

For 2017, one of the biggest factors will be the new Donald Trump presidential administration. A business executive and a political outsider, Trump will bring a unique perspective to Washington and has promised pro-business polices to boost the U.S. economy.

The speakers at the 16th annual Northern Trust Economic Trends Breakfast will talk about the impact of the Trump administration and other industry trends to watch for in 2017. The speakers will include:

Cynthia LaConte, Dohmen Chief Executive Officer

LaConte

ajita-g-rajendra-small-a-o-smith

Rajendra

The Economic Trends Breakfast will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Italian Conference Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee. Click here to register.

Seeger

Seeger

Each year about 500 people attend the Economic Trends Breakfast. Click here to see a video from the 2016 Economic Trends Breakfast.

In addition to title sponsor Northern Trust, the Economic Trends Breakfast is also sponsored by Davis & Kuelthau. Bridgewood Advisors and The Bartolotta Catering Company & Events are supporting sponsors.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How much are you spending on Christmas gifts this year?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

“We just learned it the hard way.”
“We just learned it the hard way.”

A lean manufacturing expert reflects after a long journey

by Rich Rovito

Five ways to find value in your office furniture
Five ways to find value in your office furniture

Price isn’t the only consideration

by Rick Wachowiak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm