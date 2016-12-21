Crisis Prevention Institute buyers raise $186.5 million

California private equity firm secures funds to buy Milwaukee firm

by

December 21, 2016, 1:00 PM

The acquisition of Milwaukee-based Crisis Prevention Institute Inc. moved a step closer to completion today with the close of a senior secured credit facility to fund the transaction.

Chicago-based Antares Capital and Dallas-based LStar Capital, through a joint venture called the Middle Market Growth Program, have secured $186.5 million to be used by the buyers for the acquisition. It’s not clear whether the figure represents the total acquisition price.

San Francisco-based private equity firm FFL Partners and CPI management announced in November they planned to buy CPI from Boca Raton, Florida-based private equity firm Brockway Moran & Partners Inc. The transaction is expected to close by year-end.

Crisis Prevention Institute, which has about 250 employees, offers training in de-escalation of aggressive behaviors and nonviolent physical intervention out of its Milwaukee headquarters. The company also provides training and consultation for therapeutic dementia care. Its strategies are put to use in health care, education and corporate environments. More than 10 million human service professionals from around the world have been trained at CPI in safely resolving situations in which those in their care display anxious, hostile or violent behavior.

“We appreciated the speed and certainty of the Antares and LStar MMGP offering,” said Rajat Duggal, managing director with FFL Partners. “They worked closely with us throughout the process and efficiently delivered the financing we required.”

“Our team was pleased that our unitranche product met FFL Partners’ needs, and we look forward to supporting them on future transactions,” said Mary Gaede, managing director with Antares Capital. “With a global customer base and a growing demand for crisis prevention and de-escalation training, CPI and FFL Partners have a great opportunity ahead of them.”

