Classy Girl Cupcakes to open second location, in Brookfield

Event venue also on the horizon

by

December 21, 2016, 12:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/21/classy-girl-cupcakes-to-open-second-location-in-brookfield/

Classy Girl Cupcakes will open a second location Feb. 1, at the Brookfield Square Mall food court.

The 600-square-foot store will be located in the former Arby’s space. Arby’s left to open a free standing restaurant.

“It’s not huge, but it’s all kitchen and they left us a walk-in fridge and two hoods,” said Erica Elia, Classy Girl Cupcakes owner. It’s perfect because we don’t have to worry about seating.”

Elia has been considering a second location for several years and has been in negotiations with Southridge Mall in Greendale last year for space but the deal fell through. Brookfield Square and Mayfair Mall representatives both contacted her last month about opened up a space. She choose Brookfield Square for the food court location and demographics.

“We cater so many weddings in Waukesha County, and then cater their baby showers and children’s first birthday parties,” Elia said.

There is also a possibility for further expansion at the mall.

Elia, who caters eight to 10 weddings a weekend during the summer, is hoping to open a party venue near the food court in the future.

Classy Girl Cupcakes was founded in 2009, after Elia baked cupcakes for her own wedding and they were a hit. She started baking for friends’ weddings and parties and soon realized she enjoyed making cupcakes more than her day job as a lawyer.

In November 2010, she opened a storefront at 825 N. Jefferson St.  in Milwaukee and today has between 25 and 35 employees, depending on the season.

“I’ve never been afraid to hire people and I’ve never turned down a wedding,” she said. “If I have to bake through the night, then I do it.”

These days, Elia typically focuses on administrative tasks, but says she can still frost with the best of them. Her favorite cupcake to eat is the Cinnamon Pecan French Toast.

Classy Girl Cupcakes will open a second location Feb. 1, at the Brookfield Square Mall food court.

The 600-square-foot store will be located in the former Arby’s space. Arby’s left to open a free standing restaurant.

“It’s not huge, but it’s all kitchen and they left us a walk-in fridge and two hoods,” said Erica Elia, Classy Girl Cupcakes owner. It’s perfect because we don’t have to worry about seating.”

Elia has been considering a second location for several years and has been in negotiations with Southridge Mall in Greendale last year for space but the deal fell through. Brookfield Square and Mayfair Mall representatives both contacted her last month about opened up a space. She choose Brookfield Square for the food court location and demographics.

“We cater so many weddings in Waukesha County, and then cater their baby showers and children’s first birthday parties,” Elia said.

There is also a possibility for further expansion at the mall.

Elia, who caters eight to 10 weddings a weekend during the summer, is hoping to open a party venue near the food court in the future.

Classy Girl Cupcakes was founded in 2009, after Elia baked cupcakes for her own wedding and they were a hit. She started baking for friends’ weddings and parties and soon realized she enjoyed making cupcakes more than her day job as a lawyer.

In November 2010, she opened a storefront at 825 N. Jefferson St.  in Milwaukee and today has between 25 and 35 employees, depending on the season.

“I’ve never been afraid to hire people and I’ve never turned down a wedding,” she said. “If I have to bake through the night, then I do it.”

These days, Elia typically focuses on administrative tasks, but says she can still frost with the best of them. Her favorite cupcake to eat is the Cinnamon Pecan French Toast.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How much are you spending on Christmas gifts this year?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

“We just learned it the hard way.”
“We just learned it the hard way.”

A lean manufacturing expert reflects after a long journey

by Rich Rovito

Five ways to find value in your office furniture
Five ways to find value in your office furniture

Price isn’t the only consideration

by Rick Wachowiak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm