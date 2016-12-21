Classy Girl Cupcakes will open a second location Feb. 1, at the Brookfield Square Mall food court.

The 600-square-foot store will be located in the former Arby’s space. Arby’s left to open a free standing restaurant.

“It’s not huge, but it’s all kitchen and they left us a walk-in fridge and two hoods,” said Erica Elia, Classy Girl Cupcakes owner. It’s perfect because we don’t have to worry about seating.”

Elia has been considering a second location for several years and has been in negotiations with Southridge Mall in Greendale last year for space but the deal fell through. Brookfield Square and Mayfair Mall representatives both contacted her last month about opened up a space. She choose Brookfield Square for the food court location and demographics.

“We cater so many weddings in Waukesha County, and then cater their baby showers and children’s first birthday parties,” Elia said.

There is also a possibility for further expansion at the mall.

Elia, who caters eight to 10 weddings a weekend during the summer, is hoping to open a party venue near the food court in the future.

Classy Girl Cupcakes was founded in 2009, after Elia baked cupcakes for her own wedding and they were a hit. She started baking for friends’ weddings and parties and soon realized she enjoyed making cupcakes more than her day job as a lawyer.

In November 2010, she opened a storefront at 825 N. Jefferson St. in Milwaukee and today has between 25 and 35 employees, depending on the season.

“I’ve never been afraid to hire people and I’ve never turned down a wedding,” she said. “If I have to bake through the night, then I do it.”

These days, Elia typically focuses on administrative tasks, but says she can still frost with the best of them. Her favorite cupcake to eat is the Cinnamon Pecan French Toast.