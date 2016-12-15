Penzeys CEO plans post-holiday push on sexism

Says post delayed to allow for healing

by

December 15, 2016, 12:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/15/penzeys-ceo-plans-post-holiday-push-on-sexism/

Bill Penzey, chief executive officer of Wauwatosa-based Penzeys Spices, says he’s holding off on doing an email newsletter post about sexism during the election, with the hopes of allowing for healing during the holidays.

In an email today to customers, Penzey said the company had received an “incredibly positive response” to its posts about racism and also heard calls to do something similar aimed at sexism.

penzeys-spices-112316-2-athomas

“It is one thing to yet again see a more qualified woman passed over, but to be passed over for the most openly sexist candidate for President in any of our lifetimes has been honestly heartbreaking to so very many,” Penzey wrote.

He said the company planned a post and promotion involving its Ruth Ann’s Muskego Avenue seasoning to go with it.

“Seeing how great the need for healing is here, we’ve decided the hecticness of the holiday season would not help the healing, so we are holding off on the Cooking trumps Sexism post until after the holidays,” Penzey wrote.

The company is still going ahead with the promotion. In an open letter to other CEOs earlier this month, Penzey said its online sales were up almost 60 percent in the two weeks after he said Republicans had “just committed the biggest act of racism in American history since Wallace stood in the schoolhouse doorway 53 year ago.”

“Yes, maybe for the moment we have lost 3 percent of our customers because of the so-called ‘right wing firestorm.’ And, yes, they send emails of rage, and ALL CAPS, and bad language with the hope of creating the perception that they are bigger than they really are. But what we learned is that, in terms of retail spending, Donald Trump simply has no one supporting his views for America. He has no constituency,” Penzey’s letter said.

Penzey ended his latest letter by encouraging customers to hug their moms.

“With all our moms have had to face, this has been a tough year. And if your mom voted for him, hug her twice,” he wrote.

Bill Penzey, chief executive officer of Wauwatosa-based Penzeys Spices, says he’s holding off on doing an email newsletter post about sexism during the election, with the hopes of allowing for healing during the holidays.

In an email today to customers, Penzey said the company had received an “incredibly positive response” to its posts about racism and also heard calls to do something similar aimed at sexism.

penzeys-spices-112316-2-athomas

“It is one thing to yet again see a more qualified woman passed over, but to be passed over for the most openly sexist candidate for President in any of our lifetimes has been honestly heartbreaking to so very many,” Penzey wrote.

He said the company planned a post and promotion involving its Ruth Ann’s Muskego Avenue seasoning to go with it.

“Seeing how great the need for healing is here, we’ve decided the hecticness of the holiday season would not help the healing, so we are holding off on the Cooking trumps Sexism post until after the holidays,” Penzey wrote.

The company is still going ahead with the promotion. In an open letter to other CEOs earlier this month, Penzey said its online sales were up almost 60 percent in the two weeks after he said Republicans had “just committed the biggest act of racism in American history since Wallace stood in the schoolhouse doorway 53 year ago.”

“Yes, maybe for the moment we have lost 3 percent of our customers because of the so-called ‘right wing firestorm.’ And, yes, they send emails of rage, and ALL CAPS, and bad language with the hope of creating the perception that they are bigger than they really are. But what we learned is that, in terms of retail spending, Donald Trump simply has no one supporting his views for America. He has no constituency,” Penzey’s letter said.

Penzey ended his latest letter by encouraging customers to hug their moms.

“With all our moms have had to face, this has been a tough year. And if your mom voted for him, hug her twice,” he wrote.

Comments

  1. Jack Mehoff says:
    December 15, 2016 at 3:20 pm

    Hey Bill, since you’re so big on ranting on racism, please tell us why you closed the only store you had in Milwaukee who’s customer base was primarily minorities, the store at 56th and Capitol Dr.? How about putting your money where your mouth is, hypocrite?

    Reply Report comment
  2. Ben Lanza says:
    December 15, 2016 at 2:15 pm

    Dear Sir: I do not know you and I am glad at least about this. But your comments show that you are wrong. The reason why that woman did not win the election is very simple: She actually believes that she is entitled to be President because she is the first woman who is running for President. She is the most corrupted person I ever saw in my entire life. And when you believe that she is the perfect match , then you show that you are as well a corrupted person. I never look at gender, or color or whatever goes into your head, but honesty is something that I check. And she was not.

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

“We just learned it the hard way.”
“We just learned it the hard way.”

A lean manufacturing expert reflects after a long journey

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am