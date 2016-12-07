Bank of the West opens first Milwaukee market office

San Francisco company leases space in Mequon

December 07, 2016

San Francisco-based Bank of the West has made its first foray into the Milwaukee market with a new office in Mequon.

The 2,739-square-foot office is located at 10033 N. Port Washington Road, Suite 200. Ben Anderson of Colliers International brokered the deal.

Zachary TeWinkel will serve as vice president, business banking regional manager for Wisconsin and Illinois at Bank of the West. The company has one other Wisconsin location, in Spooner, and does not have any Illinois offices.

Seven employees left U.S. Bank to open the new Bank of the West branch in June. Bank of the West representatives declined to comment further on the market entry.

Bank of the West is a subsidiary of BNP Paribas. It has more than 500 branches in the Midwest and western U.S.

  Andy Lehmkuhl
    December 7, 2016

    Congrats Zach, Rick and the rest of the Bank of the West team. This is a great group of people to work with. High quality with excellent customer service.

